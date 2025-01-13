WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westboro police officer pleaded not guilty in Westboro District Court Monday morning to four charges including drunk driving and an intoxicated licensee carrying a gun.

Police say William Kearney, 31, was arrested at the intersection of West Main and King Streets in Northborough Friday night.

Kearney was off duty at the time and the arresting officer says he was swerving before pulling him over.

According to police reports, Kearney’s eyes were bloodshot red and glassy, and his speech was slurred.

Authorities say Kearney admitted to drinking earlier in the night.

Officers say the six year veteran of the department alerted officers that his department issued the loaded gun in the car’s glove box and asked if he could lock it up.

Investigators say Kearney’s blood alcohol level was a .17 and a .16 when he was booked at police headquarters, twice the legal limit in Massachusetts.

Kearney’s boss released a statement that reads in part, “Officer Kearney has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and internal investigation.”

Kearney was released by the judge on personal recognizance and ordered to not possess any weapons until his case has been resolved.

