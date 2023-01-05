WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough Police are investigating five commercial and residential breaks within a 48-hour period beginning on Monday, January 2.

The first break-in occurred at Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street. Police said the restaurant was ransacked and money was stolen.

The next day, a spa, nail salon, and two homes in the areas of 290 Turnpike Rd. and Charles Meadow Drive were broken into.

Police are now increasing patrols in those areas.

Anyone with information regarding these break-ins is asked to call Westborough Police Detectives at 508-475-4250.

