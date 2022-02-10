WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westboro police officer who has saved two lives in as many months is being honored for his heroic actions.

New mom Jubiane Martins said she felt helpless when her 3-month-old baby stopped breathing. Martins only speaks Portuguese and said 911 operators could not understand her frantic call for help.

“When I saw him choking, I was like… in shock,” she said through a translator. “I was like, “My baby, my baby, my baby…,’ I was like, scared to death.”

Officer John Sweeney heard the call come over the radio as he was directing traffic about a mile down the street. The next thing he knew, a man drove up to him with the choking baby.

“He was driving like a bat outta hell towards the fire station,” Sweeney recalled.

His training immediately kicked in and Sweeney started infant CPR. By the time the ambulance arrived, baby Benjamin was crying.

“Just pure joy, you know? The father gave me a hug and a handshake,” Sweeney said. “Just a great feeling.”

On Thursday, the police department and district attorney honored him for going above and beyond the call of duty — a sentiment echoed by Benjamin’s grateful mom.

“She cannot thank him enough for saving her baby and God bless him.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)