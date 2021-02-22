WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westboro Public Schools are going fully remote for one week following February vacation.

Students returned to the classroom virtually on Monday and are slated to switch to hybrid and in-person learning models on March 1, Superintendent Amber Bock said in a statement.

Families and guardians will also have to complete an attestation form for each child stating that they meet the criteria to return to school.

