WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A bus driver for Westboro Public Schools was arrested while on their morning route, with students on board.

Jane Welch, 51, of Malborough, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with OUI liquor – 2nd offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and child endangerment while operating under the influence.

According to police, they were alerted to concerns over the behavior of a school bus driver operating a bus with children onboard. They soon made contact with the driver on East Main Street.

“A thorough investigation into the matter was conducted and our officers worked diligently to gather information, assess the situation, and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of the children involved,” Westborough Chief of Police Todd Minardi said in a statement. “We want to reassure the community that swift and decisive action was taken to address the situation and prevent any further potential harm.

Police and the school district confirmed all students are safe.

“I am saddened and frustrated to share with you that the driver of Bus 8 was arrested this morning at Park Village,” Westboro Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock in an email to families. “There were Mill Pond students on Bus 8 when Westborough Police officers arrested the driver and everyone is safe.”

“Providing for our students’ safety is the most important responsibility that we have and we are shocked and dismayed about this,” Bock said. “We will share additional information as soon as we receive it.”

