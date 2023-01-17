WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – A major roadway in the center of Westborough is down to one lane after a tractor-trailer collided with a railway overpass, according to officials.

The Westborough Fire Department tweeted out a photo of the wreck around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, featuring a truck jammed beneath a CSX railroad bridge on Route 30 at Willow Street.

** Traffic Alert ** Route 30 at Willow Street is down to one lane to facilitate removing a tractor trailer that is stuck under the CSX railroad bridge. @WBZTraffic @CSX @MBTA @telegramdotcom @WCVB pic.twitter.com/QgWQzgQwmA — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) January 17, 2023

The trailer itself appeared to be broken open by the impact, nestled beneath a sign reading “12′-6″ DANGER LOW BRIDGE.”

Officials said the roadway would be reduced to one lane as crews worked to remove the vehicle. No details on whether the railroad bridge was damaged were released.

