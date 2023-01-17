WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – A major roadway in the center of Westborough is down to one lane after a tractor-trailer collided with a railway overpass, according to officials.
The Westborough Fire Department tweeted out a photo of the wreck around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, featuring a truck jammed beneath a CSX railroad bridge on Route 30 at Willow Street.
The trailer itself appeared to be broken open by the impact, nestled beneath a sign reading “12′-6″ DANGER LOW BRIDGE.”
Officials said the roadway would be reduced to one lane as crews worked to remove the vehicle. No details on whether the railroad bridge was damaged were released.
