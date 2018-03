WESTBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Westborough Fire responded to a hazmat situation on Flanders Roads on Friday afternoon.

Westborough officials said this was a Tier II hazmat situation.

According to officials, intervention was successful and there were no injuries reported.

Westborough Firefighters and DFS Truck 31 & 32 worked this Tier II Hazmat on Flanders Road today. Successful intervention and no injuries. pic.twitter.com/Oiz2drL9Ee — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) March 16, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)