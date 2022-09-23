A reported rollover crash on the Mass Pike heading west has caused a widespread closure as fire crews and EMTs respond.

Westborough Fire said multiple units were called to a portion of the highway near the exit for Route 495.

The department said the turnpike was “closed due to a serious crash” that involved a “rollover crash on fire.”

A tweet from the department at least two people appeared to be involved, with one allegedly unconscious according to a caller.

