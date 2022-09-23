A reported rollover crash on the Mass Pike heading west has caused a widespread closure as fire crews and EMTs respond.

Westborough Fire said multiple units were called to a portion of the highway near the exit for Route 495.

** Traffic Alert ** The Massachusetts Turnpike westbound at mile marker 107.4 in Westborough is closed due to a serious crash. — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 24, 2022

The department said the turnpike was “closed due to a serious crash” that involved a “rollover crash on fire.”

A tweet from the department at least two people appeared to be involved, with one allegedly unconscious according to a caller.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

