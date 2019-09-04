Westborough firefighters knock down building fire that spread to trailer

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a Westborough building that spread to a trailer Wednesday night.
Crews responding to the building on Otis Street found heavy flames and smoke rising into the sky, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.
The cause remains under investigation.
