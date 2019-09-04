Westborough firefighters knock down building fire that spread to trailer

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a Westborough building that spread to a trailer Wednesday night.

Crews responding to the building on Otis Street found heavy flames and smoke rising into the sky, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters responded to this building fire that extended to a trailer at 25 Otis Street tonight. Crew’s made a quick knockdown. No Injuries. Thanks to the auto-aid companies and @MAFireDistrict7 for the mobile vent unit. Westborough FIU is investigating. pic.twitter.com/xh5ZAfZkIg — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 5, 2019

