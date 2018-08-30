WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have identified a suspect they say scammed two people out of more than $300,000 in exchange for fake gold dust.

Westborough police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Joseph Boakye.

Police say Boakye and an unknown accomplice tricked two other men into buying a safe they said was filled with gold dust.

The victims gave the scammers $26,000 in cash and then transferred $280,000 to a Bank of America account. When the victims eventually opened the safe, they found it was full of counterfeit gold dust.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Boakye.

