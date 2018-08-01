Westborough police looking to ID men accused of selling fake gold dust for $306K

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of selling fake gold dust.

Three people met two men, who went by the names Jesse O’Brien and Frank, at an Extended Stay America hotel, located at 1800 Computer Drive, to buy gold dust on July 17.

The victims agreed to buy 10 kilograms of the dust for $306,000 after testing the product and confirming the purity to be 93 percent and 22 karats, police said.

The sellers allegedly agreed to add another five kilograms with payment due after the product was refined and resold.

The victims paid $26,000 in cash and transferred the remaining $280,000 into a Bank of America account, according to police.

Upon showing proof of the money transfer, the victims received a locked safe with what they believe was 15 kilograms of gold dust.

The suspects allegedly told the victims that they would get the combination to the safe after they got confirmation from the bank that the transfer was approved.

After exchanging emails and receiving a combination that did not open the safe on July 19, the victims called a locksmith to open it.

The victims then discovered the product inside was counterfeit gold, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call Det. Sgt. Chet Hallice or Det. Dean Paine at 508-475-4825.

