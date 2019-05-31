Westborough police seek help in identifying hardware store theft suspect

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Westborough are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who was caught on surveillance camera stealing welding tools from a Tractor Supply store on Tuesday, officials said.

The suspected thief loaded two bundles of Hobart Flex Core welding into a shopping carriage around 11:30 a.m. and walked out without paying, according to the Westborough Police Department.

Police say the man fled the area in either a gold-colored sedan or a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or can identify the man is asked to contact Westborough police detective Joshua Croft 508-475-4836.

