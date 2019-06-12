PERTH, Australia (WHDH) — The state of Western Australia plans to spend $278,000 to install a solar toilet near a spot popular with social media users.

The Crawley Edge Boatshed, a wooden house on the Swan River that’s painted bright blue, is one of the region’s most popular spots for photos that end up on Instagram.

Authorities in Perth decided to construct a solar-powered toilet for visitors because the location is not easy to access and there aren’t any public facilities close-by.

Once it’s built, maintenance will cost another $14,000 a year.

