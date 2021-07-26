Wildfires burning in Canada and the western half of the United States are casting a smoky haze across New England and some residents are reporting a smoky smell in the air on Monday.
The Hubbardston Fire Department was among those letting residents know there wasn’t any danger.
“We have responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area,” the department wrote in a tweet. “There is a haze an smell of smoke all throughout north central MA. This is due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere coming from the western part of the country.”