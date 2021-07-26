Wildfires burning in Canada and the western half of the United States are casting a smoky haze across New England and some residents are reporting a smoky smell in the air on Monday.

The Hubbardston Fire Department was among those letting residents know there wasn’t any danger.

“We have responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area,” the department wrote in a tweet. “There is a haze an smell of smoke all throughout north central MA. This is due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere coming from the western part of the country.”

The Fire Department has been getting calls about smoke in the area from different parts of Holden. We have investigated and have found no fires in town. At this time, it is believed to be smoke from the wildfires on the West Coast. Of course, please cal 911 if you see a fire. pic.twitter.com/EJWYpEj7H5 — Holden Fire Department (@HoldenMassFire) July 26, 2021

Low level smoke product from the HRRR model does show the plume exiting coastal New England this evening…*timing not exact* but perhaps between 6-9pm. #7news pic.twitter.com/O265P4AXaL — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) July 26, 2021

We have responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area. There is a haze and smell of smoke all throughout north central MA. This is due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere coming from the western part of the country — Hubbardston Fire Dept (@HubbFire) July 26, 2021

Here's the 1000 ft AGL smoke product for Monday afternoon too which suggests smoke may not necessarily be limited to just the higher altitudes: https://t.co/oS3y10uurP pic.twitter.com/DtnybDX6ZT — Andrew Loconto (@AndrewLoconto) July 25, 2021

Not sure if anyone else can smell a little smoke but I can https://t.co/698gKUtviq — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) July 26, 2021