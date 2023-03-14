BOSTON (WHDH) - A doctor working in western Massachusetts has been charged with possessing child pornography after investigators seized dozens of devices from his homes in Winchester and Amherst, including evidence indicating he recorded minors, according to authorities

Bradford Ferrick, 32, was formally arrested on Tuesday, March 14, while already on home confinement restrictions for pending related state charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced.

Authorities said that during a search of Ferrick’s Winchester residence on Feb. 13, some 61 devices were seized by state investigators, including computers, cell phones, external hard drives, and hidden camera systems. State investigators allege the devices contained “thousands of images and videos of suspected child pornography.”

Before the seizure, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ferrick had been working a medical residency in July 2022 at Baystate Franklin Family Medicine, focusing on family medicine with rotations at facilities in Greenfield, Deerfield and Springfield.

Following the initial seizure, officials said Ferrick was arrested by state authorities and released on home confinement after posting bail.

Less than a week later, on Feb. 17, a second search of Ferrick’s residence in Winchester resulted in the recovery of 11 additional devices.

“A preliminary review of some of the devices seized allegedly revealed images and videos depicting child pornography of victims who appear to be between the ages of six and 11 years old,” the Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Investigators also searched another residence Ferrick had been renting in Amherst on Feb. 21, leading to the discovery of eight additional devices, including more hidden camera and USB storage devices.

“It is alleged that one of the hidden camera devices – which was designed to be worn as a bracelet – was found to contain at least two surreptitiously recorded videos of Ferrick administering medical exams,” officials said. “It is alleged that two minors who investigators believe to be patients could be heard and, at times, partially seen in the videos. Forensic review of the devices seized at both residences remains ongoing.”

“I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child. Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material. The investigation is active and ongoing,” United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a statement. “Members of the public with questions, concerns or any information pertaining to this doctor are strongly encouraged to contact the FBI via the provided form. As members of law enforcement, the safety of children is our highest priority. Together, in close cooperation with the medical facilities where Dr. Ferrick was employed, we will do all that we can to identify the duration and scope of his alleged offenses and proceed accordingly and expeditiously.”

Ferrick was scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston Tuesday morning for a remote proceeding. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a charge of possession of child pornography can lead to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Today, the FBI arrested Dr. Bradford Ferrick, a resident doctor with access to children, who now stands accused of extremely troubling behavior,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “This is very much an active investigation and we urge anyone with information to contact us. Thanks to our close collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we are grateful to have been able to put a stop to Dr. Ferrick’s alleged conduct.”

