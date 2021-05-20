Westfield man accused of killing girlfriend facing additional charges for plot to kill prosecutor, witness

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westfield man who is being held with out bail in connection with the death of his girlfriend in 2019 has been slapped with additional charges for allegedly plotting to kill the prosecutor and a witness involved in his trial.

Blake Scanlon, 26 pleaded not guilty to two counts of solicitation to commit murder and one count of solicitation to intimidate a witness before Hampshire Superior Court Thursday afternoon, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

The alleged murder-for-hire scheme dates back to 2020 and the targets were Hampden County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green, the prosecutor in Scanlon’s murder case, and witness Ericalynn Condurcari.

Investigators believe he recruited a fellow inmate at the house of correction to arrange for someone to carry out the murders. Part of the plot allegedly included instructions to intimidate Condurcari from testifying if the murder could not be arranged.

Authorities learned of the plot when the recruited inmate told them of it, according to the district attorney.

Scanlon has been in jail awaiting trial on a charge of murder in connection with the slaying of Alexis Avery, 20, in January of 2019.

The two lived together and had a child together.

He is due back in court on August 10.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)