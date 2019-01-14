Westfield man charged with murder in death of 20-year-old woman

WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Westfield man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a male caller indicating he was seriously injured at 92 White St. found a young woman deceased from apparent stab wounds and a man suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted lacerations, according to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Blake Scanlon was taken to Noble Hospital for treatment. He was then arrested and charged with murder.

The stabbing victim was identified as Alexis Avery, of Westfield.

Authorities did not share information on the relationship between Scanlon and the victim.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Westfield District Court.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

