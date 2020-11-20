Westfield man facing charges after police seize marijuana, ammo, AR-15 rifle

WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Westfield man is facing firearm, ammunition, and drug charges after a search of his home reportedly yielded a large quantity of marijuana and a pair of loaded weapons.

Demetrius Caballero is slated to be arraigned on charges including possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Class C substance with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity feeding device, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers executing a search warrant at Caballero’s Rider Road home on Thursday found a large stash of marijuana, edibles, THC vape cartridges, a Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle with a loaded 30-round magazine, a loaded Glock 42 pistol, other assorted ammunition, and more than $2,000 in cash, state police said.

Investigators obtained the warrant after several motor vehicle stops led to information about Caballero’s alleged drug dealing.

Caballero is being held at the Hampden County House of Corrections.

