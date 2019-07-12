Westfield police ask for help in search for missing man who may need medical attention

WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westfield police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 23-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

Mathew McKearney was last seen about 6:30 p.m. on July 10.

He is described as being about 6 feet tall with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

McKearney drives a black 2009 Ford F-150 with a license plate 1VW446.

He is from Attleboro but has been living in Westfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westfield police at 413-562-5411.

