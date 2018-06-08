Westfield police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westfield police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Araya Moreau is described as being 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, according to a post on the Westfield Police Department’s Facebook page.

She has purple hair and may be wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information about Araya’s whereabouts is urged to call Westfield police at 413-562-5411 ext. 0.

