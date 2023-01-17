WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westfield Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing and burning Pride flags.

Police say this is the fifth time this has happened at the same address on South Maple Street.

The thieves were spotted getting away in a white SUV heading westbound on Court Street.

Police say two men were caught on camera, but they believe a third suspect recorded the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Tsatsos at 413-642-9385 or a.tsatsos@cityofwestfield.org.

