WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westford Academy students have been disciplined after a Wayland High School girls’ basketball player was subjected to racist remarks during a game last month, officials said.

Westford Academy Principal Jim Antonelli announced in a letter Wednesday that an investigation revealed that a Black player on the Wayland basketball team was the target of racist, disparaging, and insensitive remarks on Jan. 28.

He added that he could not disclose the number of students who were disciplined due to student confidentially but that there were consequences and the school district is moving toward educating the students and focusing on restorative work and healing.

Following the incident, Westford Academy banned students from attending sporting events for two days.

The school’s athletic director had reportedly addressed the student section before the game on Jan. 28 and told them to be respectful, not address individual players or the referees, and cheer for their own team.

“While some people disagree with the decision to remove spectators from two athletic events, this was not a punishment,” Antonelli wrote in his letter Wednesday. “This was an opportunity to pause and reset. A time for our students to reflect about what the focus should be on, which is the talented and hard working student-athletes and not on the commentary in the stands.”

Wayland High School announced last week that it would not be competing in any athletic events this spring against Westford Public Schools.

Antonelli says Westford school officials have been in constant contact with the Wayland High School administration.

“We wanted to make sure that the player was okay and to express our deepest apologies,” Antonelli wrote. “The Westford Academy Administration is committed to working with Wayland High School Administration in order to move towards the restoration of the relationship between our schools and school communities. We understand that this will take some time, and we are prepared to invest in this healing process.”

