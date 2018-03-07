WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - A custodian at a Westford school was arrested and fired after school officials said he brought a loaded gun on school grounds.

Westford Superintendent Everett Olsen said the high school’s resource officer was anonymously given a social media picture of the custodian with a handgun. The custodian worked at Crisafulli Elementary School.

Upon interviewing the custodian, police said they found the loaded handgun in the trunk of his car on school grounds.

“I’m not sure why he would have a gun on the property of the school…especially with everything going on. I am concerned, but I don’t know the whole story. I’m not up in arms. I’m just concerned,” said parent Abbi Leushine.

Olsen said the custodian was arrested and would immediately be fired.

“For many years, we have devoted considerable time and effort to school security and the safety of our students and staff. This is an egregious breach of public trust, school safety, and the work that our school system and public safety officials have done to keep our students and staff safe,” Olsen said.

The custodian has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

