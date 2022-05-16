WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - In a few short months, Westford teen Carlie Briere will be an Eagle Scout, following in her dad’s footsteps. In the meantime, she’s donating 250 gift bags to veterans in need as part of her Eagle Scouts project.

“My dad, he’s an Eagle Scout as well. And so, when I recieve Eagle in the next few months, I will become an Eagle Scout just like him,” she said. “I think that joining scouting teaches you great lessons in life, and it really helps you out.”

Although Briere aimed to donate 200 gift bags for veterans, she raised so much money– nearly $17,000– she was able to bump up her gift to 250 bags.

The bags contain clothing, shoes and toiletries, and were given to the New England Center and Home for Veterans.

