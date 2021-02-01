Westford hoping to keep roads clear as winter storm batters much of Bay State

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - In the hopes of keeping things clear, town officials in Westford deployed more than a dozen trucks to pretreat the roadways ahead of a major winter storm that is slamming New England.

“In Westford, what we use is a mixture of salt and an agricultural byproduct,” Highway Superintendent Chip Barrett said. “The agricultural byproduct is actually non-corrosive and it also makes the salt work better and enhances it at lower temperatures. The salt is actually going down to prevent the bond between the ice and the snow.”

RELATED: Winter storm warning issued as parts of Mass. brace for more than a foot of snow

As the night progressed, that number increased to about 30 pieces of equipment as prevention turned to removal.

“Now we have the snow plows actually out plowing the streets,” Barrett said around 5:30 p.m. “We’ll continue plowing the streets until the snow stops. But, like you said, it is going to be a long-duration storm and we plan on working for a couple of days.”

A winter storm warning has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as some communities brace for more than a foot of snow. The area north of the Massachusetts Turnpike could see up to 14 inches.

5pm MON Snowfall map….

A number of you provided feedback that it’s raining at the coastline… mad props for the feedback💯💯. Warm ocean air removes snow potential for coast. New map reflects that feedback (ie rain at coast)…#7news pic.twitter.com/xA6McWFwyX — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 1, 2021

Westford has also employed more than 15 private contractors to assist in the effort of keeping the roads clear as the wind and snow pick up.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)