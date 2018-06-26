Westford police arrest teen accused of posting racist flyers, spray painting swastikas

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Lowell man accused of posting racist flyers and spray painting swastikas in Westford is set to go before a judge Tuesday, police say.

George Carty was arrested Monday night by Westford police officers responding to an 11:06 p.m. report of a person posting flyers containing racist messages near Elm and Birch roads, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

While investigating the incident, police say they found multiple flyers and swastikas spraypainted on a stop sign and a box spring in the Nabnassett neighborhood.

After stopping Carty’s vehicle, police say they found multiple flyers, a swastika stencil, and spray paint, along with a bottle of alcohol.

Carty is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Ayer District Court on two counts of tagging and one count of being a minor in possession of alcohol.

“The Westford Police take great pride in the community and do not look upon this incident lightly,” police wrote in their Facebook post. “We believe all of the material has been removed at this time, and encourage the community to report any findings the Westford Police Department. We would like to thank the resident who notified the Westford Police Department in a timely manner.”

