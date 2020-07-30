Westford police investigating after swastikas found painted on private, public property

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they investigate reports of swastikas and profanity spray-painted on private and public property throughout Westford.

Residents living in the areas where damage was reported are asked to check their security cameras for footage of whoever may be behind it.

The first incident took place overnight on July 19 near Lakeside Terrace. The second incident took place overnight on July 28 near Pine Ride Road and the third took place the following night near Russells Way.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-692-2161

