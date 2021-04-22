Westford police issue warning to residents after numerous reports of ‘mailbox fishing’

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westford police are asking residents to be alert after receiving numerous reports of check fraud and larceny.

Investigators are trying to identify a group of people stealing from mailboxes

They are taking things like pay stubs and personal checks to get people’s personal information and use it to commit fraud.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or has information regarding this investigation is urged to call the police at 987-399-2345.

