WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in an indecent assault and battery inside a Westford store.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect during the Wednesday incident on Littleton Road.

Police said he ran away and drove off in a white tow truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

