WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westford Academy students who allegedly taunted a Wayland High School girls basketball player during a game last Friday are set to face disciplinary action.

Westford Academy Principal Jim Antonelli wrote in a letter to families that the student section could be heard saying things like “‘pineapple head’ because of the player’s hairstyle, ‘you need to hit the gym’ which is a form of body-shaming, and ‘what does it feel like to be the only black player on the team’ which is clearly racist.”

“This taunting and harassing language is not in line with our school’s mission statement, which highlights a safe school environment and acceptance,” he added. “The individuals responsible for making these comments will be held accountable.”

School officials banned students from attending sporting events on Tuesday and Wednesday in response to this incident.

The school’s athletic director had reportedly addressed the student section before Friday’s game and told them to be respectful, not address individual players or the referees, and cheer for their own team.

Antonelli says that there will be additional disciplinary action for some students in attendance at the game as an investigation continues.

He added that there could be an extended removal of student spectators at athletic events.

“I was extremely disheartened to hear from my athletic director on Friday night following the game,” Antonelli wrote. “I understand you may disagree with this decision, but the message needs to be very clear. This hurtful, hateful language and behavior is in direct contrast to our core values and beliefs and can not be tolerated. This is not who we aspire to be as a school community and we need our students to be upstanders: a person who speaks or acts in support of an individual or cause, particularly someone who intervenes on behalf of a person that is being bullied.”

Parents and guardians are encouraged to speak with their children about this situation so they can learn from it.

