Westford woman charged with motor vehicle homicide in drunken wrong-way crash

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westford woman who authorities say was drunk, speeding and driving the wrong way on Interstate 495 before crashing earlier this month was arraigned Wednesday on charges connected to the death of a Worcester man.

Julie Gagnon-Erickson, 45, appeared in Ayer District Court and was charged with felony motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with the June 8 crash that claimed the life of 35-year-old Raming Medina Cabreja, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

State police responding around 2 a.m. to several calls reporting a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction on I-495 in Westford found two cars that had crashed. Cabreja was pronounced dead at the scene and troopers said they located Gagnon-Erickson in her vehicle.

A preliminary investigation suggests Gagnon-Erickson was driving about 80 mph before crashing, according to officials.

Gagnon-Erickson was released on personal recognizance and ordered to remain under house arrest, to not consume un-prescribed medication or alcohol, to not drive, to remain in Massachusetts, to surrender her passport and to undergo a mental health evaluation.

She is due back in court on July 27.

