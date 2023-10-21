WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman in Westford is raising money for the Jimmy Fund with an elaborate Halloween display.

Melissa Krygowski calls her crew of more than 30 skeletons “the Funny Bone Bunch.” With the group currently making its annual appearance on the front lawn of her Acton Road home, Krygowski spoke to 7NEWS.

“Usually, we put one display up and, every week, we’ll take all 30-plus skeletons down and do a new one,” Krygowski said. “But, because we surpassed our goal last year for donations, we decided to go much bigger, keep it up longer and add.”

This year, Krygowski paid homage to the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, working with her husband, Bob Krygowski, to build a 74-foot ship in their yard.

The ship features skeletons dumping tea as an unhappy King George skeleton looks on. So far, hundreds of visitors have come to see the display.

“When they know it’s Funny Bone Bunch season, everybody starts asking, ‘What is it going to be? When is it going to be up?’ And they’re so supportive and lovely.”

Krygowski plans to keep the display up through Halloween before the Funny Bone Bunch will go back to the storage unit.

While the display will eventually be coming down, Krygowski said she might have a special surprise for neighbors later this fall.

“I don’t want to give it away but it definitely has a theme and it’s not pilgrims,” Krygowski said.

Donors interested in contributing to the Jimmy Fund can use a QR code when visiting the Funny Bone Bunch display in person.

There are also options to donate through the Funny Bone Bunch Facebook and Instagram pages.

