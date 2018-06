WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Westminster police are asking for help locating a missing man who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Chicklis is believed to be driving a gray 2010 Honda Civic with a Massachusetts license plate 7NA723.

Anyone with information about Chicklis’ whereabouts is urged to call Westminster police.

MISSING PERSON ALERT

We are seeking your help in locating Brandon Chicklis. Brandon was last seen in Westminster on June 23, 2018 at approximately 1pm. Brandon is operating Massachusetts registration 7NA723, a 2010 Honda civic, gray. @WCVB @deskon7 @MattNBCBoston @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/xf6d7Dpa8c — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPDMA) June 26, 2018

