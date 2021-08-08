WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Weston residents came together to help raise funds for a replacement K9 officer in Braintree after K9 Kitt was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

The Weston Shooters Club held a car show as part of $25,000 fundraiser for a new dog. Attendees said K9s should not be taken for granted.

“Those dogs protect us … they find lost children, lost grandparents,” said Diane Whittaker of Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog. “Without them we would be at a loss.”

