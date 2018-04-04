Weston officer accused of crashing into parked car while drunk wants case moved

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - A Weston Police officer who authorities say crashed into a parked car while drunk faced a judge on Wednesday and requested that his case be moved to another court.

Leo Richards, 54, appeared in Newton District Court in connection with his March arrest outside the Weston Police Department.

“He denies all the allegations that he was under the influence of alcohol, that he was impaired to drive and that he improperly stored his weapon,” said Peter Marano, Richards’ attorney.

Richards, who was off-duty at the time, crashed his car into a parked car behind the station and then fled the scene, according to prosecutors.

Police say Richards later returned to the crash and failed a field sobriety test. They also say Richards’ service weapon was found in the trunk of his car and not locked up.

Richards admitted to having three glasses of wine before the crash, according to a police report.

Marano described the crash as a “minor bumper tap.” Marano wants the case moved out of the area so Richards can get a fair trial.

“This needs to be moved to a court where Mr. Richards hasn’t spent the last 32 years doing police work,” Marano said.

Marano and Richards are hoping the case is moved to Malden, Cambridge or Ayer.

Richards remains off the job and is due back in court in May.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)