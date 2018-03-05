Weston Police officer charged with OUI after crashing into parked car

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Weston say they have charged an officer with operating under the influence of alcohol during an incident in which he crashed into a parked car behind the Weston Police station.

According to the Middlesex DA’s office, Leo Richards, 54 of Weston, was arraigned in Waltham District Court Monday.

Officials say a dispatcher at the Weston Police Station heard a crash in the station’s parking lot, at which point officers saw Richards drive away from the parking lot. Richards was reportedly off-duty at the time of the incident.

Police contacted Richards and asked him to return to the police station to resolve the matter. A personal vehicle was damaged in the crash.

Police determined that Richards was under the influence of alcohol and gave him a sobriety test, which he reportedly failed.

Richards was also charged with having his firearm in the trunk of his vehicle rather than properly secured in a locked container.

