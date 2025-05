WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Weston are searching for a person who stole two packages with iPads inside.

Officers said the packages were delivered to a home on Autumn Road, and then minutes later a man wearing a motorcycle helmet took them off the porch.

