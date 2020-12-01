WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Weston Public Schools students will be learning remotely Tuesday after fierce storms caused power outages throughout the town.

The school district made the announcement Tuesday morning as dozens of homes and businesses remained without power.

Soaking rain and strong winds swept through the region Monday, toppling trees and power lines.

Storm damage cleanup is underway throughout the Bay State.

