WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A beach in Westport was temporarily closed to swimmers on Saturday due to unsafe surf conditions.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation ordered closed all access to water at Horseneck Beach State Reservation for the remainder of the day as a result of dangerous rip currents caused by Tropical Storm Elsa.

Access to the reservation remains open, according to DCR.

No additional information was immediately available.

The beach at Horseneck Beach State Reservation has been closed for swimming due to 3-4 foot seas and dangerous rip currents remaining from #TropicalStormElsa. Conditions will be reassessed as the day goes on. — MassDCR (@MassDCR) July 10, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)