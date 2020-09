The Westport Board of Health is urging residents to use caution after three children under the age of 11 tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Residents are asked to keep up safe social distancing practices, wear face coverings and to wash their hands frequently.

The state has reported a cumulative total of 121 cases in the community.

