WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a difficult blaze that ignited at a metal scrap yard in Westport on Tuesday.

Crews responding to Mid- City Scrap Iron & Salvage Co. on State Road around 3:40 p.m. found smoke coming from one of the processing buildings, according to the Westport Fire Department.

An employee indicated that a bail of titanium was burning and due to the location of the fire and difficulty of extinguishing metal fires, the blaze was not under control for over an hour.

The business sustained about $200,000 worth of damage

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

