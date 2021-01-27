Westport firefighters rescue injured swan trapped in shallow, icy water

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Westport firefighters rescued an injured swan on Tuesday.

Firefighter Porawski crawled out across the Westport River through icy waters to help a swan that was unable to make it back to shore, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The swan was initially aggressive and tried to bat help away with its wing and teeth but Porawski was successful in subduing it until they could get it into the care of the animal control officer.

Fire crews issued a warning to the public that no ice is safe to stand on at this time.

