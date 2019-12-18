Westport High School coach on leave after alleged racially insensitive remark

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westport High School coach has been placed on paid administrative leave after allegedly making racially insensitive remarks to a player, school officials said.

The coach allegedly made the remarks on Dec. 13, according to School Superintendent Gary Reese.

The school began an investigation and the coach is on leave with pay pending the outcome.

“Our district takes all allegations of this nature seriously. We will conduct a full and thorough review,” Reese said.

No other information was immediately available.

