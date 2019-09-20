WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westport High School student was hospitalized after vaping a mixture of THC and nicotine out of an e-cigarette pen on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an intoxicated student at the high school began performing a medical evaluation on the male student when they observed him displaying erratic and violent behavior, police said.

He allegedly had to be restrained for his safety and the safety of the first responders before being taken to a local hospital.

An investigation by the administration and school resource officer Kyle Fernandes revealed that several students had ingested an e-cigarette pen that contained THC and nicotine, according to police.

All other students were evaluated by the school nurse and Westport Fire Department paramedics.

