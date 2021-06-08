WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Westport are turning to the public for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who forced a pickup truck off the road and into the woods over the weekend, leaving a father and his young son injured, officials announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of crash in the area of the Drift Road intersection on Route 88 on Sunday just before 5 p.m. found a heavily damaged 2019 Ford F-150 that had crashed in the woods, according to the Westport Police Department.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a silver sedan attempted to pass the pickup truck, lost control, and started to skid. With no room to pass due to oncoming traffic in the opposite lane, the sedan sideswiped the truck, forcing the driver off the road and into a cluster of trees, police added.

The driver of the sedan fled the area before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

The 44-year-old pickup truck driver and his 10-year-old son were taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is urged to contact Westport police at 508-636-1122.

An investigation remains ongoing.

