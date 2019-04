WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Westwood Fire Department is introducing the public to its new stress therapy dog, Monti.

Monti is a highly trained 1-year-old golden doodle who was donated by K-9 Caring Angels, a Virginia-based nonprofit.

She will be providing first responders with comfort after critical incidents and will also work with civilian victims.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)