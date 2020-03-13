Westwood fire officials encouraging residents to help out local business while social distancing

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Westwood Fire Department is encouraging residents to buy gift certificates from local businesses and retailers amid concerns over coronavirus.

“This will help their cash flow and when this is all over you can have some pre-paid fun,” the department said in a Twitter post.

The department predicts small businesses will be hit hard as people are encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus, officials said.

