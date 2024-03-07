WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westwood mother is using what she learned by dealing with her past struggles with mental health to pay it forward with positive affirmation cards.

Lisa Ponte started making positive affirmation cards during the pandemic to spread resilience and is now making them for children who are facing homelessness in collaboration with the nonprofit School on Wheels Massachusetts.

The cards feature simple, positive messages to support mental health.

Learn more lpvibes.com

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)