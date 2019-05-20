Westwood police seek help in search for missing woman last seen walking dog

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Westwood are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 26-year-old woman.
Ashley Littlejohn was last seen walking her mini white and brown greyhound, according to the Westwood Police Department.
Littlejohn is said to be 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 130 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, black thick-framed glasses, dark pants, royal blue boots, and a black backpack with pink trim.
No additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westwood Police Department.
